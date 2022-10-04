© 2022 WMOT
Vanderbilt UMC to build special containment lab to study dangerous pathogens

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published October 4, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT
221004 cdc anthrax under electron microscope.jpg
cdc.gov
/
An image provided by the CDC shows anthrax as imaged by an electron microscope.

(Mike Osborne) — Vanderbilt Medical Center announced last week it plans to expand the bio-hazard labs its researchers use to study dangerous pathogens.

In a press statement, VUMC said it had received an $8 million federal grant to construct a “BioSafety Level 3 facility for research involving the COVID-19 virus, anthrax and other dangerous microorganisms.”

Level 3 is the second highest level of bio-containment a lab can achieve.

The new 3,500 square foot lab complex will join two smaller level 3 labs that Vanderbilt says are now outdated.

The new lab will allow the university to research pathogen countermeasures, vaccines, and diagnostic tests for emerging threats such as COVID-19.

Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
