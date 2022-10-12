Murfreesboro man lucky to be alive after being struck by a train Tuesday

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — A Murfreesboro man was struck by a train near the intersection of Church St. and South Rutherford on Tuesday morning.

Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue says the 24-year-old man was walking along the side of the railroad tracks behind Beaman Chrysler Dodge at the time.

A double locomotive without cars sounded its horn continuously as it approached the man from behind, but he failed to notice.

The engines were moving at 40 to 50 miles an hour when he was struck on the shoulder and knocked to the ground.

He was taken to St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital for treatment and evaluation.