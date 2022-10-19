CDC rates 91 of Tennessee's 95 counties at low risk for COVID-19 transmission

(Mike Osborne) — Tennessee has reached a rare, positive milestone in its long battle against COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control’s coronavirus risk map showed every county in the WMOT listening area at low risk for virus transmission.

Among Middle Tennessee’s 33 counties, only one is listed in the moderate risk category - Lincoln County bordering the Alabama state line.

Statewide, 91 of Tennessee’s 95 counties were listed as Low Risk for COVID-19 transmission. For the first time in a long time, there are no high risk category counties listed by the CDC anywhere in Tennessee.

However, infectious disease experts have warned that could change quickly as cold weather forces people indoors where the risk of infection is higher.