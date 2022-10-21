Tenn. Gov. Lee rejects CDC guidelines for childhood COIVD-19 immunization

(Mike Osborne) — The Center’s for Disease Control on Thursday recommended states add the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of required immunizations for children.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee immediately rejected that proposal.

Just hours after a CDC panel announced to recommend change, the governor took to Twitter to say that Tennessee “led in pushing back on federal covid vaccine requirements.” He went on to add “We’ll continue to stand for TN children & for personal freedom.”

Since the pandemic began, Tennessee has recorded just under 28,000 virus related deaths. That includes 15 fatalities among children -- birth to 10 years of age -- and 27 deaths among young people 11 to 20 years of age.