© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Tenn. Gov. Lee rejects CDC guidelines for childhood COIVD-19 immunization

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published October 21, 2022 at 7:29 AM CDT
221021 lee nixes child immu recci.jpg
Gov. Bill Lee
/

(Mike Osborne) — The Center’s for Disease Control on Thursday recommended states add the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of required immunizations for children.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee immediately rejected that proposal.

Just hours after a CDC panel announced to recommend change, the governor took to Twitter to say that Tennessee “led in pushing back on federal covid vaccine requirements.” He went on to add “We’ll continue to stand for TN children & for personal freedom.”

Since the pandemic began, Tennessee has recorded just under 28,000 virus related deaths. That includes 15 fatalities among children -- birth to 10 years of age -- and 27 deaths among young people 11 to 20 years of age.

News
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne