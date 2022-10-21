© 2022 WMOT
Tennessee man gets jail time for his part in Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published October 21, 2022 at 7:43 AM CDT
The FBI says this photo shows Andrew Galloway inside the U.S. Capitol Building Jan. 6, 2021.

(Mike Osborne) — Another Tennessean was sentenced this past week for his part in last year’s riot in the U.S. Capitol.

Nashville resident Andrew James Galloway was sentenced to 30 days behind bars. Of the 10 Tennesseans sentenced to date, Galloway is only the third to receive jail time.

The FBI claimed Galloway crawled through a broken window to enter the Capitol Building soon after it was breached, Jan. 6, 2021.

Federal records show Galloway pleaded guilty earlier this year to the charge of Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building. Federal authorities dropped three other initial charges in exchange for the plea.

