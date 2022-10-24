Tennessee bucking national trend toward higher early voting turnout

(Mike Osborne) — Tennessee bucked a national trend toward higher early voting turnouts during the first three days polls were open.

ABC News reports turnout in states currently conducting early voting are well ahead of the last mid-term election held four years ago. But after the first three days of early voting in Tennessee , participation is lagging well behind 2018 levels.

As of Friday, less than 158,000 votes had been cast statewide. That’s roughly half the number of ballots cast at the same point in 2018.

Metro Nashville’s early voting numbers were off by an even larger margin. Davidson County vote totals were 88 percent below 2018 levels.

Early voting continues statewide through Nov. 3.