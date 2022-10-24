© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Tennessee bucking national trend toward higher early voting turnout

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published October 24, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT
221024 tn sec state early vote totals day 3.jpg

(Mike Osborne) — Tennessee bucked a national trend toward higher early voting turnouts during the first three days polls were open.

ABC News reports turnout in states currently conducting early voting are well ahead of the last mid-term election held four years ago. But after the first three days of early voting in Tennessee, participation is lagging well behind 2018 levels.

As of Friday, less than 158,000 votes had been cast statewide. That’s roughly half the number of ballots cast at the same point in 2018.

Metro Nashville’s early voting numbers were off by an even larger margin. Davidson County vote totals were 88 percent below 2018 levels.

Early voting continues statewide through Nov. 3.

News
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne