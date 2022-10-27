© 2022 WMOT
Sen. Cruz lambasts Democrats as he stumps for Ogles in Middle Tennessee

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published October 27, 2022 at 9:59 AM CDT
Republicans Sen. Ted Cruz and Tenn. 5th Congressional District candidate Andy Ogles

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Texas Sen. Ted Cruz on Wednesday lambasted Democrats’ leadership on inflation, crime and foreign policy as he urged Tennessee voters to send Republican Andy Ogles to Congress.

Cruz is on 17-state bus tour, stumping for various Senate and House candidates ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections. He joined Ogles in Franklin, Tennessee, as the former rural county mayor vies to win a newly redrawn congressional seat that cuts into left-leaning Nashville.

Ogles is running against Democrat Heidi Campbell, who recently outraised and outspent him last quarter. Her campaign issued a statement ahead of Ogles’ rally, accusing both Ogles and Cruz of being willing to use their power to cut benefits and give “giant corporations and billionaires another tax break.”

