Tenn. lawmaker files legislation to ban gender-affirming medical care for children

(Mike Osborne) — A bill was filed this week for consideration by the Tennessee General that targets the transgender community, and the bill has already attracted threats of legal action.

GOP State Senator Jack Johnson filed a bill Wednesday that would prohibit children from receiving gender-affirming medical care. In a statement, Johnson referred to such care as “child gender mutilation.”

The Tennessee chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union responded immediately, releasing a press statement that promises to “bring the full force of our organization to bear in fighting this legislation.”

The ACLU cited studies indicating gender-affirming care saves children’s lives by reducing depression and thoughts of suicide.

On Tuesday, Sen. Johnson filed a second bill that would prohibit drag performances in any setting where children might be present.