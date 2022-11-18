© 2022 WMOT
White supremacist group holds annual meeting at Middle Tenn. State Park

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published November 18, 2022 at 7:42 AM CST
221118 lodge at montgomery bell state park.jpg
tnstateparks.com
/
The Lodge at the State of Tennessee's Montgomery Bell Park

(Mike Osborne) — A self-described white advocacy group began its annual three-day meeting Friday at Middle Tennessee’s Montgomery Bell State Park.

American Rennaisance has been holding its yearly conference of white supremacists at the park since 2012. Park officials say free speech rights prevent them from rejecting the group’s gathering at the state-owned facility.

The Southern Poverty Law Center describes American Rennaissance as a “self-styled think tank that promotes pseudo-scientific studies and research that purport to show the inferiority of blacks to whites.”

Hundreds of ministers with the Southern Christian Coalition this week released an open letter asking the State of Tennessee to deny American Rennaissance access to the park.

