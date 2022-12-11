© 2022 WMOT
News

Tennessee rioter who assaulted cops at Capitol gets 5 years in prison

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published December 11, 2022 at 9:02 PM CST
221003 fbi ronald sandlin pics.jpg
DOJ
/
The FBI says the photos included here show Ronald Sandlin inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Tennessee man who authorities say came to Washington ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot ready for violence in a car full of weapons and assaulted officers who were trying to defend the Capitol has been sentenced to more than five years behind bars.

Ronald Sandlin, of Millington, Tennessee, pleaded guilty in September to conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers.

Separately on Friday, Nicholas Ochs, the founder of the Hawaii Proud Boys chapter, and Nicholas DeCarlo, a Fort Worth, Texas man with Ochs at the riot, were sentenced to four years in prison for their roles in the riot.

Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
