Poll: Tennessee voters have little interest in a Trump-Biden rematch in 2024

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published December 15, 2022 at 12:37 PM CST
221215 desantis trump.jpg
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (left) and former President Donald Trump

(Mike Osborne) — A poll released this week by Vanderbilt University finds support waning for former president Donald Trump among registered Tennessee voters.

Vandy pollsters surveyed nearly 1200 residents statewide this past month. It found that in a head-to-head matchup, Florida Governor Ron Desantis would be the favored presidential nominee among registered Tennessee Republican respondents. Fifty-four percent would vote for Desantis, while 41 percent would opt for Trump.

in the 2020 election, 61 percent of Tennesseans casting a ballot voted for then President Trump.

The Vanderbilt poll also found Tennesseans have little interest in a 2024 rematch between Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden. Roughly one respondent in three wants to see the former president win the GOP nomination next year. Just 22 percent think Joe Biden should run for a second term.

