Vanderbilt Poll: Majority, 57 percent, approve of Bill Lee's performance as governor

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published December 20, 2022 at 11:00 AM CST
221220 govs bill lee and bill haslam.jpg
Current Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee (Left) and former Gov. Bill Lee

(Mike Osborne) — A majority of Tennesseans approve of the job Gov. Bill Lee is doing, but Lee’s favorability rating has so far failed to match that of his predecessor.

The latest Vanderbilt University Poll surveyed nearly 1200 registered voters statewide this past month.

The survey finds that 57 percent of respondents approve of Bill Lee’s governorship. However, 37 percent disapprove.

Gov. Lee’s disapproval ratings since taking office in 2019 are by far the highest recorded since Vanderbilt began conducting its annual poll in 2012.

In addition, Lee’s highest approval rating is 5 points lower than the highest rating achieved by fellow Republican and former governor Bill Haslam.

