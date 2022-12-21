Dangerous cold expected across Middle Tennessee Thursday night, Friday morning

(Mike Osborne) — The National Weather Service Office in Nashville warned Wednesday Middle Tennessee could see wind chill temperatures as low as 20 below zero Friday morning.

Forecasters have issued a Wind Chill Warning beginning at midnight Thursday and continuing through noon Friday.

A blast of arctic air dropping into the mid-state Thursday night will push temperatures below freezing. The area will remain below freezing right through the long holiday weekend.

Those below freezing temps will combine with strong winds gusting to 35 miles per overnight on Thursday to produce dangerous wind chill factors in the wee hours of Friday morning.

Forecasters warn wind chill temperatures that low could produce frost bite on exposed skin in 30 minutes or less.

Mid-state residents can also expect snow Thursday night and into Friday morning, but there’s no word yet on just how much accumulation can be expected.