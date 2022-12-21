© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Dangerous cold expected across Middle Tennessee Thursday night, Friday morning

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published December 21, 2022 at 7:44 AM CST
221221 wind chill chart wx service.jpg
weather.gov
/

(Mike Osborne) — The National Weather Service Office in Nashville warned Wednesday Middle Tennessee could see wind chill temperatures as low as 20 below zero Friday morning.

Forecasters have issued a Wind Chill Warning beginning at midnight Thursday and continuing through noon Friday.

A blast of arctic air dropping into the mid-state Thursday night will push temperatures below freezing. The area will remain below freezing right through the long holiday weekend.

Those below freezing temps will combine with strong winds gusting to 35 miles per overnight on Thursday to produce dangerous wind chill factors in the wee hours of Friday morning.

Forecasters warn wind chill temperatures that low could produce frost bite on exposed skin in 30 minutes or less.

Mid-state residents can also expect snow Thursday night and into Friday morning, but there’s no word yet on just how much accumulation can be expected.

News
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne