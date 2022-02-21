Finally Friday At Home: Sophie & The Broken Things And The Wooks

After a joyful return to (periodic) live Finally Friday shows last week at the Eastside Bowl, our artist series resets this week to the cozy confines of home studios and remote stages with a fascinating pair of artists dropping new albums on performance day, Feb. 25. The Wooks bring a light and free touch to their native Kentucky bluegrass, while Sophie Gault leads her band The Broken Things with an attention-grabbing voice and a lot to say.

It’s a busy year so far for the jam side of bluegrass music with new releases from the Infamous Stringdusters, Yonder Mountain Stringband and Greensky Bluegrass. The Wooks lean a touch more traditional with their banjo, dobro and mandolin attack, but they’re pals with those bands and have shared many a stage with them. Kentucky born and now partly Nashville-based, the Wooks give the Blue Grass State a new flavor for its native sound. The new Flyin’ High, produced in Music City by guitar player Jake Stargill (Sierra Hull, Missy Raines), will be their third album and there’s a refreshed lineup the band explained in its new bio:

“As the band’s guitarist and one of its three lead singers, CJ Cain has kept his home base in Lexington, Kentucky, throughout the evolution of the Wooks, which started as a low-key duo in 2014. The lineup now includes Harry Clark on mandolin and vocals, George Guthrie on banjo and vocals, and Allen Cooke on Dobro, with the latter three musicians based in Nashville. A few different bass players stay in rotation on the road, filling out the ensemble’s driving sound.” Local folks may recognize Clark from his role in East Nash Grass, resident bluegrass band at Dee’s Country Lounge in Madison.

My first impression of Sophie Gault was a streaming promo album last fall, and it only took a minute into her opening track “Golden Rule” to know I was hearing a special new voice. Gault has a gripping, emotional country vibrato that calls to mind Lucinda Williams, Kelly Willis and Kelsey Waldon. Her band name is derived from the songs of Julie Miller, so that offers another point of reference. “Golden Rule” hasn’t been released yet, but check out the single “Trouble,” a yearning duet with Logan Ledger that can stand proudly next to the great Nashville duos of the 60s and 70s. In a 2020s Americana landscape where timeless country sounds are more the exception than the rule, Sophie’s new Delusions of Grandeur album arrives like a refreshing wave.

Our own Ana Lee spoke with Sophie in January and got her take on the record’s inception here in town: “We’ve been waiting almost two years to release it, so we are so ready to share it with everyone! During the tracking at Ryon Westover’s Grey Gardens studio, we all just had fun tossing ideas back and forth. It was a good distraction from everything going on at that time - June of 2020. We exchanged lots of excited glances as we were listening back in the control room. The chemistry was great.” And the final dashes of sonic sauce came from roots star mixing engineer/producer Ray Kennedy. His take: "Sophie’s songs have a cozy familiarity with a feeling reminiscent of some of my favorite records from the ’70s: timeless yet new, with an emotional delivery I don’t hear in other contemporary records.”

Finally Friday goes live as always at noon at WMOT.org.