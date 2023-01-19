Finally Friday With AJ Lee, Mike Miz and Grace Pettis

Economists, bummers that they are, will tell you there’s no such thing as a free lunch, but there is free music during lunch once again this week at 3rd & Lindsley, as Finally Friday returns with an interesting triple play: progressive bluegrass from California, tasty guitar skills and powerful singing from a Nashville songwriting fellow, and the edgy music of a fiery-haired, second-generation folk rocker.

Most folks who know mandolinist and singer AJ Lee can trace that acquaintance to her childhood friendship with guitarist Molly Tuttle. Lee, who is slightly younger, took lessons for years from Molly’s dad Jack, a prominent bluegrass teacher around their home base of Santa Cruz, CA, and she slipped into the family band, playing all over California. Molly, by Lee’s own admission, had a clearer eye on a music career, and some folks assumed that Lee had also moved to Nashville, but no. What she did, on her own timetable, was form the band Blue Summit - one that includes Molly’s brother Sullivan on very hot guitar. They’ve released two albums since 2019 and launched their first national tours. The debut’s title cut “Like I Used To” is a soft-grass ruminative song that completely knocked me out on first listen, because AJ has a creamy dreamy voice. Last year’s I’ll Come Back showed even greater range in her songwriting and style. The band is in town for our Friday show and a Station Inn debut the next night.

Mike Miz made his name in the northeast working out of his native Pennsylvania. His straight-shooting roots rock and his intricate instrumental guitar work landed him opening slots for all kinds of folks we love like Derek Trucks, Jason Isbell and Lukas Nelson. A few years ago though, after what sounds like a pretty massive journey of self-discovery and addiction recovery, he moved to Nashville. And he found some powerful partners over at the Wood Brothers’ studio. Working with bass player/engineer Brook Sutton, drummer John Radford, and guitarist Laur Joamets, Miz made a record that caps off years of change. His bio puts it this way: “The new album, Only Human tells the story of a 15-year battle with heroin addiction, love lost, years wasted, troubles with the law, and more, unrolls an autobiographical journey that culminates with optimistic redemption of a man who never gave up.” The album doesn’t seem to be out in full yet, but singles “Hell In The Hallway” and “Hand of the Sculptor” display a powerful singer massaging the tissue that connects soul, singer-songwriter and rock and roll. We’ll learn on Friday what the plan is for the full release.