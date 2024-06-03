© 2024 WMOT
Cool Day, Cool Vibes At WMOT’s Roots On The Rivers

WMOT
Published June 3, 2024 at 10:05 AM CDT
John Partipilo

There was plenty of shade to go around as WMOT’s third annual Roots On The Rivers festival took place under cool, overcast skies on Saturday. Our radio family and a close-knit community of culture-keepers enjoyed a Nashville-centric lineup of Americana, ending with rockin’ country sets by Chuck Mead and Elizabeth Cook. WMOT is grateful to the artists, crew, sponsors, volunteers and patrons who made it possible. These images by award-winning Nashville photojournalist John Partipilo tell some of the story.

John Partipilo
Farmer Jason got things off to a lighthearted start.
John Partipilo
Jaime Wyatt fronted her country band and sang songs from her 2023 album Feel Good.
John Partipilo
Mary Gauthier and Jaimee Harris kept it real and vulnerable in their duo set.
John Partipilo
Dave Wilson on guitar and John Teer on mandolin showcased the ever-evolving sound of NC band Chatham County Line.
John Partipilo
The astonishing voice of Devon Gilfillian rang out across the festival grounds in his solo set.
John Partipilo
Chuck Mead led his band The Stalwarts with his beloved blend of hard country and vintage rock and roll.
John Partipilo
The edgy but timeless songs of Elizabeth Cook and her rousing band closed out Roots on the Rivers.

