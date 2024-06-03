Cool Day, Cool Vibes At WMOT’s Roots On The Rivers
There was plenty of shade to go around as WMOT’s third annual Roots On The Rivers festival took place under cool, overcast skies on Saturday. Our radio family and a close-knit community of culture-keepers enjoyed a Nashville-centric lineup of Americana, ending with rockin’ country sets by Chuck Mead and Elizabeth Cook. WMOT is grateful to the artists, crew, sponsors, volunteers and patrons who made it possible. These images by award-winning Nashville photojournalist John Partipilo tell some of the story.