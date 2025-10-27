AmericanaFest Day Stage: The Partipilo Portfolio Part Two

We’ll never get bored of revisiting September’s Americanafest Day Stage for 2025, whether via the complete livestream archive or through John Partipilo’s magnificent photos. This was our first year in Riverside Revival, and John, one of Nashville’s greatest-ever documentary photographers, captured the beauty of the space, the focus of the artists, and the joy among our wonderful crowd.

Boy Golden - With the massive moustache and the polyester western wear, some assume Boy Golden leans on campy country, but that’s not the case. There’s a winning sincerity in his music, not to mention a rich and affecting voice. And when he matched his 12-string acoustic with his bandmate’s edgy electric, sparks flew. A badass cover of “Those Memories” led by vocalist Fontine Beavis made for a nice complement to Boy Golden’s lush originals.

John Partipilo

Chuck Prophet - No act during the whole of Americanafest had more people buzzing to me personally in its wake than Chuck Prophet’s current project, the 5-piece band Cumbia Shoes. Wearing matching Western suits, the lanky Bay Area roots artist led a charismatic mix of Latin and California sunset rock and roll. A cover of Alejandro Escovedo’s “Sally Was A Cop” was a highlight.

John Partipilo

Willi Carlisle - Folk troubadour Willi Carlisle pours passion and sweat into his famous solo sets, and he worked just as hard performing with a trio as he sang songs from his 2025 album Winged Victory, starting with the surreal a cappella hymn “Sound And Fury.” Wielding guitar, banjo, bouzouki, and button accordion, Carlisle had the crowd spellbound, as usual. Hearing his masterpiece “Tulsa’s Last Musician” was a bonus.

John Partipilo

Palmyra - Virginia power-folk band Palmyra brought a huge range of emotions and sonic adventures to their 45-minute set. They rock hard with smiles. They sing stories of the heart that explain why they’re building such a huge audience so fast. And they join voices with magnificent three-part harmonies and wield their instruments with a finesse that will please the most demanding instrumental fan (i.e. me). Whatever the Avett Brothers did right, these longtime friends are doing too, with their own particular flair.

John Partipilo

John Craigie - It’s hard to follow fire like Palmyra with a solo guitar, but John Craigie deployed his not-so-secret weapon - his dry and funny stage patter and lyrics that are less cynical than his jokes might lead one to believe. He’s a true folkie, that Craigie, leading audience singalongs with his own twist on the Pete Seeger style.

John Partipilo

Southern Avenue made a return engagement to WMOT’s Riverside Revival stage - following their visit in May to play Wired In - to close out Thursday’s music. This is one of the must-see acts in Americana right now. They’re a wonderful story of family and love (the guitarist and lead singer are married), and they bring a whole new flavor of songwriting to Memphis soul. Partipilo snapped sisters Tierinii, Tikyra, and Ava Jackson after the show.