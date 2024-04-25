The Old Fashioned #106

Leftover Salmon played their first formal show on New Year’s Eve in 1989 in Boulder, CO, an event that might be to Colorado Jamgrass what Bill Monroe’s Blue Grass Boys was at the Grand Ole Opry in 1945. And Salmon is still crushing it almost 35 years later. I saw them in late March leading the music at the opening weekend of Jerry Garcia – A Bluegrass Journey at the Bluegrass Hall of Fame in Owensboro, KY. So they came right to mind when we were amusing ourselves with a set to mark 4/20, the date this show premiered. We could have drawn from a lot of weed-friendly bands, but we went with Billy Strings, Sam Bush, and Jesse McReynolds, who made one of the great Grateful Dead cover albums. Also this week, a locomotive of a new single from the Travelin’ McCourys, a new album from Junior Sisk, and a gorgeous “Weeping Willow” by the Lilly Brothers and Don Stover from back in the day.

Jack Devereaux - Red Steer

The Travelin' McCourys - Runaway Train

Junior Sisk - Bluegrass Country

Jimmy Martin - Milwaukee Here I Come

Caitlin Canty - Pull the Moon

Leftover Salmon - High Country

Billy Strings - Catch and Release

Sam Bush - Granny Wontcha Smoke Some Marijuana

Jesse McReynolds - Ripple

Flatt and Scruggs - Ground Speed

Jaelee Roberts - Stuck In The Middle With You

Cary Moskowitz and Mark Olitsky - Old Town Band

Ali Kafka and Her Last Go Rounders - Bad Feelings Blues

Sturgill Simpson - All Around You

Nate Sabat - Orphan Annie

Lilly Brothers and Don Stover - Weeping Willow

Wandering Ramblers - Sugar Babe

Steam Machine - Chinese Breakdown