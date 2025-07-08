The Old Fashioned #162
This week brought a bounty of banjos - even more than usual. Brad Kolodner, a friend of the show and fellow bluegrass broadcaster, has a new solo album out called Old Growth featuring gourd banjo. We have our first cut from Joseph DeCosimo's upcoming album Fiery Gizard, a unique take on the western swing tune "Ida Red." But let's shine the spotlight on an artist who's keeping the banjo cool in New York City, Hilary Hawke. She's a songwriter, arranger, teacher and collaborator who treats the banjo like a versatile instrument, not a one-way ticket to bluegrass-ville. We've played selections from her solo instrumental debut Lillygild. Now we dip into her upcoming album Lift Up This World with the song "All I've Ever Known," with support from guitarist Ross Martin and fiddler Camille Howes. Also this week, two generations of Ralph Stanleys sing two versions of the ancient "Pretty Polly." Sister Sadie and the Po' Ramblin' Boys team up to celebrate World of Bluegrass moving to Chattanooga. And we've got new songs from East Nash Grass and AJ Lee & Blue Summit, two great young bands who are set to play The Ryman together on July 15.
Slo County Stumblers - Birchfield's Brown's Dream
Sister Sadie and the Po' Ramblin Boys - Just A Holler Over
Brad Kolodner - Foggy Mountain Rock
Ralph Stanley and Patty Loveless - Pretty Polly
Ralph Stanley II - Polly's Revenge
Hilary Hawke - All I've Ever Known
Daniel Ullom - Wild Hog In The Woods
Hazel & Alice - Just Another Broken Heart
Robbie Fulks - American Is A Hard Religion
Square Peg Rounders - Forks Of Sandy
Special Consensus - Carolina In The Pines
Molsky's Mountain Drifters - Spring of 65
Chicken Wire Empire - I'll Be Gone
Becky Buller - Muddy Waters
East Nash Grass - Bend In The Road
AJ Lee and Blue Summit - I'm A Believer
Joseph Decosimo - Ida Red
Johnson Mountain Boys - Black Mountain Blues