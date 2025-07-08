The Old Fashioned #162

This week brought a bounty of banjos - even more than usual. Brad Kolodner, a friend of the show and fellow bluegrass broadcaster, has a new solo album out called Old Growth featuring gourd banjo. We have our first cut from Joseph DeCosimo's upcoming album Fiery Gizard, a unique take on the western swing tune "Ida Red." But let's shine the spotlight on an artist who's keeping the banjo cool in New York City, Hilary Hawke. She's a songwriter, arranger, teacher and collaborator who treats the banjo like a versatile instrument, not a one-way ticket to bluegrass-ville. We've played selections from her solo instrumental debut Lillygild. Now we dip into her upcoming album Lift Up This World with the song "All I've Ever Known," with support from guitarist Ross Martin and fiddler Camille Howes. Also this week, two generations of Ralph Stanleys sing two versions of the ancient "Pretty Polly." Sister Sadie and the Po' Ramblin' Boys team up to celebrate World of Bluegrass moving to Chattanooga. And we've got new songs from East Nash Grass and AJ Lee & Blue Summit, two great young bands who are set to play The Ryman together on July 15.

Slo County Stumblers - Birchfield's Brown's Dream

Sister Sadie and the Po' Ramblin Boys - Just A Holler Over

Brad Kolodner - Foggy Mountain Rock

Ralph Stanley and Patty Loveless - Pretty Polly

Ralph Stanley II - Polly's Revenge

Hilary Hawke - All I've Ever Known

Daniel Ullom - Wild Hog In The Woods

Hazel & Alice - Just Another Broken Heart

Robbie Fulks - American Is A Hard Religion

Square Peg Rounders - Forks Of Sandy

Special Consensus - Carolina In The Pines

Molsky's Mountain Drifters - Spring of 65

Chicken Wire Empire - I'll Be Gone

Becky Buller - Muddy Waters

East Nash Grass - Bend In The Road

AJ Lee and Blue Summit - I'm A Believer

Joseph Decosimo - Ida Red

Johnson Mountain Boys - Black Mountain Blues