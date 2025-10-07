The Old Fashioned #173
One day after Amy Alvey and I taped this edition of the show from a Chattanooga, TN hotel room at World of Bluegrass, Trey Hensley won his second IBMA Award as Guitar Player of the Year. And that just hints at the many talents he’s likely to win awards for in the years to come. The East Tennessee native was spotted early as a magnificent musician and singer, and he was playing on the Grand Ole Opry before his teens. A stint with Blue Highway brought him to my attention and kicked off an incredible run in a duo with Rob Ickes that produced three amazing albums and hundreds of enthralling shows. So Trey is more than ready for his closeup, and this week’s opener “Can’t Outrun The Blues” is his first single for Pinecastle Records, where, in 2026, he’ll issue a solo debut and launch as a leader. We are ready. Our backlog of new singles includes Darren Nicholson, Marty Falle, the Lonesome Ace String Band and the Grascals with a certain legend named Dolly Parton. Buzz Buzby brings the historic bluegrass buzz.
Craig Duncan - Chattanooga Choo Choo
Trey Hensley - Can't Outrun The Blues
Darren Nicholson - Get Me Down The Line
Christian Sedelmyer, Jordan Tice, Andrew Marlin - Chadwell's Station
The Grascals with Dolly Parton - Broken Angels
Marty Falle - Love Raised The Roof
Short Tiger - Untitled Kitten (Tilly's Tune)
Buzz Busby - Tragic Highway
Chattanooga Dogs - Fiddler's Dream
The Henhouse Prowlers - Headed For A Heartache
Lonesome Ace String Band - The Moon is Down
The Old Time Snake Milkers - Stone's Rag
Louisa Branscom - Walking Each Other Home
Damn Tall Buildings - The Universe is Hungry
Pear Blossoms - Bamalong Blues
Ellery Marhsall - Hackensack
The Bluegrass Album Band - On My Way Back to The Old Home