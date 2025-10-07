The Old Fashioned #173

One day after Amy Alvey and I taped this edition of the show from a Chattanooga, TN hotel room at World of Bluegrass, Trey Hensley won his second IBMA Award as Guitar Player of the Year. And that just hints at the many talents he’s likely to win awards for in the years to come. The East Tennessee native was spotted early as a magnificent musician and singer, and he was playing on the Grand Ole Opry before his teens. A stint with Blue Highway brought him to my attention and kicked off an incredible run in a duo with Rob Ickes that produced three amazing albums and hundreds of enthralling shows. So Trey is more than ready for his closeup, and this week’s opener “Can’t Outrun The Blues” is his first single for Pinecastle Records, where, in 2026, he’ll issue a solo debut and launch as a leader. We are ready. Our backlog of new singles includes Darren Nicholson, Marty Falle, the Lonesome Ace String Band and the Grascals with a certain legend named Dolly Parton. Buzz Buzby brings the historic bluegrass buzz.

Craig Duncan - Chattanooga Choo Choo

Trey Hensley - Can't Outrun The Blues

Darren Nicholson - Get Me Down The Line

Christian Sedelmyer, Jordan Tice, Andrew Marlin - Chadwell's Station

The Grascals with Dolly Parton - Broken Angels

Marty Falle - Love Raised The Roof

Short Tiger - Untitled Kitten (Tilly's Tune)

Buzz Busby - Tragic Highway

Chattanooga Dogs - Fiddler's Dream

The Henhouse Prowlers - Headed For A Heartache

Lonesome Ace String Band - The Moon is Down

The Old Time Snake Milkers - Stone's Rag

Louisa Branscom - Walking Each Other Home

Damn Tall Buildings - The Universe is Hungry

Pear Blossoms - Bamalong Blues

Ellery Marhsall - Hackensack

The Bluegrass Album Band - On My Way Back to The Old Home