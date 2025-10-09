The Old Fashioned #174
It’s not presented a bluegrass album per se, but Shawn Camp’s newest, The Ghost of Sis Draper, is rustic, acoustic, and soulful, and it’s full of fiddle tune Easter Eggs. The title track weaves its melody around “Arkansas Traveler.” One of the most famous American songs is reworked as “Soldier’s Joy 1864.” And the pickers, well they’re some of the best in bluegrass: Tim Crouch (fiddle), Mike Bub (bass), Chris Henry (mandolin), Jimmy Stewart (dobro), and Cory Walker (banjo). So okay, it’s bluegrass, but with all the praise it’s getting, let’s hope it gets nominated for Americana Album of the Year. We open with the title track. Also this week, new singles from the Foreign Laners, the Wilder Flower, and Ralph Stanley II. Amy was taken by Foggy Mountain Spaceship at World of Bluegrass (me too), and she picked their version of “Linus & Lucy” as our oddball track of the week. Far out.
Alex Hargreaves - Big Hook
Shawn Camp - Sis Draper
Reno and Smiley - Ten Paces
The Wilder Flower - Pretty Boy
The Foreign Landers - Smell The Rose
Ralph Stanley II and the Clinch Mountain Boys - Long White Line
John Balch with Jim Wood - Sasafrass
Wes Corbett - Hartford's Bend On The Cumberland
Alan Sibley and the Magnolia Ramblers - Missin' Mississippi And You
EZRA - Banjaleena
Pitney Meyer - White Corn Graves
Bruce Green - Newt's Dream
Jacob Jolliff - Silver Blaze
The Carl Bentley Band - I've Lived A Lot In My Time
Foggy Mountain Spaceship - Linus and Lucy
Bruce Molsky, Darol Anger - Can I Change My Mind
Adam Hurt - Horses In The Canebreak/The Morning Star
Nick Chandler and Delivered - I Don't Wanna Be Me Anymore