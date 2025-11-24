The Old Fashioned #181
Banjo player Gena Britt grew up in North Carolina and found her way into the bluegrass business with a run of cool bands: Petticoat Junction, New Vintage, Lou Reid & Carolina and Alan Bibey & Grasstowne, plus a spell leading her own Gena Britt Band. Now she’s one of the two founding members of all-woman supergroup Sister Sadie, but she keeps up with her own music too. And that led, on Nov. 7, to the release of Streets, Rivers, Dreams & Heartaches, her second album as a leader. In support are: John Meador on guitar, Alan Bartram on bass, Jonathan Dillon on mandolin, Jason Carter on fiddle, and Jeff Partin on reso-guitar. We noticed that she’s not the only Sadie Sister releasing new music, so we have a block including the band’s founding fiddler Deanie Richardson wailing away with Kimber Ludiker, 2024 IBMA Female Vocalist of the Year Jaelee Roberts, and band alum Dale Ann Bradley. Also this hour, new gospel from Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers, progressive fiddling from Darol Anger with Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, and a new album from multi-instrumentalist trad man Clinton Davis.
Brad Leftwich - Ozark Fox Chase
Shawn Camp - Old Hillbilly Hand-Me-Down
Darol Anger and Bronwyn Keith Hynes - Tree King Creek
Windy Hill - Would You Care?
Clinton Davis - Mean Conductor Blues
Joe Mullins and The Radio Ramblers - Lord I'm Thankful
The Bluegrass Blackjacks - I Wanna Go Back To The Country
Henry Barnes - Dunbar
Seth Mulder and Midnight Run - Mountain Bill
Rafe Stefanini and David Bragger - Sweet Milk and Peaches
Gena Britt - Everything To Hide
Deanie Richardson and Kimber Ludiker - No See Um Stomp
Jaelee Roberts - Georgia Rain
Dale Ann Bradley - Mary's Rock
Brad Leftwich - The Cuckoo
Amy Kassir - Valley Forge
Mike Seeger and Paul Brown - Chilly Winds
Blue Highway - From The Window Of A Train