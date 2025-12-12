The Old Fashioned #183

Blue Highway is going strong more than thirty years into their award-winning bluegrass journey. Their most recent album was last year’s Lonesome State Of Mind, but they’ve been busy this year with new singles, including this week’s Shawn Lane-penned “Muddy Shoes.” I also noticed a new side from the band New Found Road (a highway song as it happens) written by Thomas Cassell and Blue Highway co-founder Tim Stafford. Another timely connection arrived with the single “Honey Babe Blues” by Blue Highway banjo player Jason Burleson. So I put them all together in a set and rounded out the new music with a song from East Tennessee’s Beth Snapp, a friend and frequent collaborator with the BH boys. Other new music comes from Appalachian Road Show, with a truly thrilling song “Won’t Be Long” featuring Victor Furtado on clawhammer banjo and a show-opening collab between Tony Trischka and The Steeldrivers. Finally, check out the old Opry-style Tennessee string band picking from Sumner County old-time band The Luggnutts, who claim descendants of the early WSM band the Possum Hunters.

Tommy Jackson - Flop Eared Mule

Tony Trischka and The Steeldrivers - Lost John

Boone Creek - I'm Blue I'm Lonesome

The Stuart Brothers - Nancy Rowland

Sparrow Smith - Hard Working Woman

Vickie Vaughn - Sleepin' In The Rain

Robbie Fulks - Long I Ride

Nora Jane Struthers - Mockingbird

The Luggnutts - How Many Biscuits Can You Eat?

The Luggnutts - Throw The Old Cow Over The Fence

Blue Highway - Muddy Shoes

New Found Road - Need To Get Some Highway In

Beth Snapp - Smile For Me

Jason Burleson - Honey Babe Blues

Valley Flower - Critter Junction

Kyle Tuttle - Bobcat On The Banjo

Brittany Haas - Jenny Get Around

Appalachian Road Show - Won't Be Long