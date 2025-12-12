The Old Fashioned #183
Blue Highway is going strong more than thirty years into their award-winning bluegrass journey. Their most recent album was last year’s Lonesome State Of Mind, but they’ve been busy this year with new singles, including this week’s Shawn Lane-penned “Muddy Shoes.” I also noticed a new side from the band New Found Road (a highway song as it happens) written by Thomas Cassell and Blue Highway co-founder Tim Stafford. Another timely connection arrived with the single “Honey Babe Blues” by Blue Highway banjo player Jason Burleson. So I put them all together in a set and rounded out the new music with a song from East Tennessee’s Beth Snapp, a friend and frequent collaborator with the BH boys. Other new music comes from Appalachian Road Show, with a truly thrilling song “Won’t Be Long” featuring Victor Furtado on clawhammer banjo and a show-opening collab between Tony Trischka and The Steeldrivers. Finally, check out the old Opry-style Tennessee string band picking from Sumner County old-time band The Luggnutts, who claim descendants of the early WSM band the Possum Hunters.
Tommy Jackson - Flop Eared Mule
Tony Trischka and The Steeldrivers - Lost John
Boone Creek - I'm Blue I'm Lonesome
The Stuart Brothers - Nancy Rowland
Sparrow Smith - Hard Working Woman
Vickie Vaughn - Sleepin' In The Rain
Robbie Fulks - Long I Ride
Nora Jane Struthers - Mockingbird
The Luggnutts - How Many Biscuits Can You Eat?
The Luggnutts - Throw The Old Cow Over The Fence
Blue Highway - Muddy Shoes
New Found Road - Need To Get Some Highway In
Beth Snapp - Smile For Me
Jason Burleson - Honey Babe Blues
Valley Flower - Critter Junction
Kyle Tuttle - Bobcat On The Banjo
Brittany Haas - Jenny Get Around
Appalachian Road Show - Won't Be Long