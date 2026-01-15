The Old Fashioned #187

For our first show of 2026, we take one last look over our shoulder at 2025’s coolest and most newsworthy bluegrass, old-time, and folk music. There was a lot of fine music, but for me, there were a few standouts, as outlined in my Dec. 19 feature The Old Fashioned Dozen. The collaboration in which Po’ Ramblin’ Boy CJ Lewandowski coaxed his friend and mentor Bobby Osborne into the studio for one more set of recordings – including “Rocky Top” – before his passing was both beautiful to listen to and one for the history books. Jason Carter and Michael Cleveland showed why they’re the state of the art in bluegrass fiddling and song curation on their IBMA Album of the Year. My favorite discovery of 2025 was The Wild Shoats, an exciting young band from WV and PA. Billy Strings and Bryan Sutton paid Doc Watson the highest homage with their live album and tour. And Rhiannon Giddens and Justin Robinson really surprised us with an al fresco old-time album from the historic Piedmont of North Carolina. Onward to the new year!

John Hartford Memorial Project - Not Soft Enough

Michael Cleveland and Jason Carter - Outrun The Rain

East Nash Grass - Bend In The Road

The Wild Shoats - Last Light

Shelby Means - Calamity Jane

Bobby Osborne and CJ Lewandowski - Where The Soul of Man Never Dies

Vickie Vaughn - Bottle of Wine

The Onlies - Cumberland Gap

Joseph Decosimo - I Had A Good Father And Mother

Colin O'Brien - Crooked Creek

Billy Strings and Bryan Sutton - Give Me Back My Fifteen Cents

Mason Via - Mountain Lullaby

Rhiannon Giddens and Justin Robinson - Going To Raleigh

Pitney Meyer - Walk In The Way

Missy Raines & Allegheny - Coal Black Water

Wes Corbett - Riptide

Meredith Moon - The Willow

Shawn Camp - Big Foot Stomp