The Old Fashioned #187
For our first show of 2026, we take one last look over our shoulder at 2025’s coolest and most newsworthy bluegrass, old-time, and folk music. There was a lot of fine music, but for me, there were a few standouts, as outlined in my Dec. 19 feature The Old Fashioned Dozen. The collaboration in which Po’ Ramblin’ Boy CJ Lewandowski coaxed his friend and mentor Bobby Osborne into the studio for one more set of recordings – including “Rocky Top” – before his passing was both beautiful to listen to and one for the history books. Jason Carter and Michael Cleveland showed why they’re the state of the art in bluegrass fiddling and song curation on their IBMA Album of the Year. My favorite discovery of 2025 was The Wild Shoats, an exciting young band from WV and PA. Billy Strings and Bryan Sutton paid Doc Watson the highest homage with their live album and tour. And Rhiannon Giddens and Justin Robinson really surprised us with an al fresco old-time album from the historic Piedmont of North Carolina. Onward to the new year!
John Hartford Memorial Project - Not Soft Enough
Michael Cleveland and Jason Carter - Outrun The Rain
East Nash Grass - Bend In The Road
The Wild Shoats - Last Light
Shelby Means - Calamity Jane
Bobby Osborne and CJ Lewandowski - Where The Soul of Man Never Dies
Vickie Vaughn - Bottle of Wine
The Onlies - Cumberland Gap
Joseph Decosimo - I Had A Good Father And Mother
Colin O'Brien - Crooked Creek
Billy Strings and Bryan Sutton - Give Me Back My Fifteen Cents
Mason Via - Mountain Lullaby
Rhiannon Giddens and Justin Robinson - Going To Raleigh
Pitney Meyer - Walk In The Way
Missy Raines & Allegheny - Coal Black Water
Wes Corbett - Riptide
Meredith Moon - The Willow
Shawn Camp - Big Foot Stomp