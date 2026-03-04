The Old Fashioned #194

Multi-instrumentalists and singers Emily Mann and Wila Frank became friends long ago as they grew up at fiddle camps and folk festivals on the west coast. Their first recording was a home-made affair that emerged ten years ago. And in the meantime, despite the pandemic, they’ve released an impressive four studio albums, building a catalog of moving, downtempo songs that stir and provoke reflection. And they moved to Nashville, where they’re valued members of the string band community. The newest LP, which we celebrate this week, is Mountains On The Moon. So if you love Watchhouse or Milk Carton Kids or Gil and Dave, check out the title track. Also this week, the Travelin’ McCourys have a bold new single sung and written by Alan Bartram, plus fresh sides from Thomm Jutz, and Larry Stephenson, and Ed Snodderly, who remembers Doc Watson in song.

Paper Wings - Dortha Butters

The Travelin' McCourys - Gas & Oil

Infamous Stringdusters - Wounds Don't Take To Healing

Tessa McCoy And The State Birds - West Virginia Hornpipe

Paper Wings - Mountains On The Moon

Larry Stephenson - You Made It Right

Craig Smith - Sandy River Belle

The Goins Brothers - Head of the Holler

Dennis Lichtman and Jerron Paxton - Tiger Rag

Joseph Decosimo - Blackberry Blossoms

Ed Snodderly - When Doc Watson Came To Johnson City

Evie Ladin - Bayou Pon Pon

Brittany Haas - The Blackest Crow

Thomm Jutz - Ramblin' Gamblin' Man

Downriver Collective - Birds Eye View

Lonesome Ace String Band - Honey Babe Blues

Ralph Stanley - My Lord's Gonna Bless Me