The Old Fashioned #194
Multi-instrumentalists and singers Emily Mann and Wila Frank became friends long ago as they grew up at fiddle camps and folk festivals on the west coast. Their first recording was a home-made affair that emerged ten years ago. And in the meantime, despite the pandemic, they’ve released an impressive four studio albums, building a catalog of moving, downtempo songs that stir and provoke reflection. And they moved to Nashville, where they’re valued members of the string band community. The newest LP, which we celebrate this week, is Mountains On The Moon. So if you love Watchhouse or Milk Carton Kids or Gil and Dave, check out the title track. Also this week, the Travelin’ McCourys have a bold new single sung and written by Alan Bartram, plus fresh sides from Thomm Jutz, and Larry Stephenson, and Ed Snodderly, who remembers Doc Watson in song.
Paper Wings - Dortha Butters
The Travelin' McCourys - Gas & Oil
Infamous Stringdusters - Wounds Don't Take To Healing
Tessa McCoy And The State Birds - West Virginia Hornpipe
Paper Wings - Mountains On The Moon
Larry Stephenson - You Made It Right
Craig Smith - Sandy River Belle
The Goins Brothers - Head of the Holler
Dennis Lichtman and Jerron Paxton - Tiger Rag
Joseph Decosimo - Blackberry Blossoms
Ed Snodderly - When Doc Watson Came To Johnson City
Evie Ladin - Bayou Pon Pon
Brittany Haas - The Blackest Crow
Thomm Jutz - Ramblin' Gamblin' Man
Downriver Collective - Birds Eye View
Lonesome Ace String Band - Honey Babe Blues
Ralph Stanley - My Lord's Gonna Bless Me