The Old Fashioned #197

Earl Jam is back. Two years after releasing his first Grammy-nominated, multi-artist collaboration in the name of Earl Scruggs, banjo legend Tony Trischka has sent Earl Jam 2 into the world, and it continues the surprises, the old standards, the surprising songs in a match of artists and repertoire for our time. To remind you of the backstory. Tony received a gift of a thumb drive with audio recordings of John Hartford jamming with Earl in the 1980s and 90s. There were 200 songs, from classics to quirky takes on pop tunes. And Tony made a deep study of Earl’s solos, finding nuances and ideas that were novel in his life-long pursuit of all things Earl. Here we welcome the release with “Columbus Stockade Blues,” cut with Del and Ronnie McCoury. We’ll have other tracks in the coming weeks of course. Also this week, the newest collab between Jim Lauderdale and the Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Joe Troop’s new folk protest band and song, and the first recording we’ve seen from North Carolina supergroup TANASI.

Tony Trischka - Farewell Blues

Tony Trischka - Columbus Stockade Blues

The Horsenecks - Keep The Fire Alive

Jack Tottle - Heading Out From The Old Home Town

Jim Lauderdale and the Po' Ramblin' Boys - We Look At Things In Different Ways

Joe Troop and the Truth Machine - Billionaires

Cedric Burnside and Tierinii Jackson - Can't Win For Losin'

Sarah Savoy and the Francadians - Little Bitty Girl

Bobby Osborne - Sweetheart You've Done Me Wrong

Frank Evans and Ben Plotnik - Golden Slippers

TANASI - Mahalla/Let's Hold On

Devon Sproule - The Weeping Willow

Jerry Douglas - Like It Is

The Macmillan Camp Boys - I've Been Lonesome

Navarro and Kennedy - Get Along Little Doggies

Natalie Spears - Last Chance

Michael Prewitt - Winnipeg