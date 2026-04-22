The Old Fashioned #200
A nice WMOT confluence happened this month around the emerging band Upstream Rebellion. Just as we heard their debut album Headwaters and picked their song “Lonesome Wind” for this week, our program director Jessie Scott independently booked the band for our April 11 WMOT event 895Fest. Which meant I got to find out in real time if the show measured up to the record, and friends, it was at least as good. The guys came together at Western Carolina University in way-out-there Cullowhee, NC, and their mission is specific: “our goal is to carry this tradition forward with heart, honesty, and high energy — creating spaces where everyone feels like part of the family.” Nice. They write original music and they play together really well, knowing their strengths and limits. They will only grow from here. Special notice for their group harmonies; they can really sing. We’ll keep listening. We spin new music from the Lonesome River Band, Thomm Jutz, Unspoken Tradition, and Rick Faris. Also this week, we mark our 200th show, not with any special feature or theme but with a lot of pride and excitement about the years ahead.
Allison de Groot and Tatiana Hargreaves - Cuckoo's Nest
Lonesome River Band - Pretty Little Widow
Kimber Ludiker and Deannie Richardson - Rutland's Reel
Bill Monroe with Jim and Jesse - Mighty Dark To Travel
Thomm Jutz - Stirring Up Ghosts
Upstream Rebellion - Lonesome Wind
The String Fingers Band - Bells and Whistles
Les Blackwell - Freedom Of Religion
Big Cricket String Band - Hell Broke Loose In Georgi
Adeline - Shelvin' Rock
Unspoken Tradition - Company Man
Hard Drive - Crafton's Blues
The Knackered Ramblers - On That Day
Seldom Scene - Hit Parade Of Love
Rick Faris - The Rabbit Hole
Spencer and Rains - Gone Indian
Trey Hensley - Going And Gone