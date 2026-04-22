The Old Fashioned #200

A nice WMOT confluence happened this month around the emerging band Upstream Rebellion. Just as we heard their debut album Headwaters and picked their song “Lonesome Wind” for this week, our program director Jessie Scott independently booked the band for our April 11 WMOT event 895Fest. Which meant I got to find out in real time if the show measured up to the record, and friends, it was at least as good. The guys came together at Western Carolina University in way-out-there Cullowhee, NC, and their mission is specific: “our goal is to carry this tradition forward with heart, honesty, and high energy — creating spaces where everyone feels like part of the family.” Nice. They write original music and they play together really well, knowing their strengths and limits. They will only grow from here. Special notice for their group harmonies; they can really sing. We’ll keep listening. We spin new music from the Lonesome River Band, Thomm Jutz, Unspoken Tradition, and Rick Faris. Also this week, we mark our 200th show, not with any special feature or theme but with a lot of pride and excitement about the years ahead.

Allison de Groot and Tatiana Hargreaves - Cuckoo's Nest

Lonesome River Band - Pretty Little Widow

Kimber Ludiker and Deannie Richardson - Rutland's Reel

Bill Monroe with Jim and Jesse - Mighty Dark To Travel

Thomm Jutz - Stirring Up Ghosts

Upstream Rebellion - Lonesome Wind

The String Fingers Band - Bells and Whistles

Les Blackwell - Freedom Of Religion

Big Cricket String Band - Hell Broke Loose In Georgi

Adeline - Shelvin' Rock

Unspoken Tradition - Company Man

Hard Drive - Crafton's Blues

The Knackered Ramblers - On That Day

Seldom Scene - Hit Parade Of Love

Rick Faris - The Rabbit Hole

Spencer and Rains - Gone Indian

Trey Hensley - Going And Gone