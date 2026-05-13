The Old Fashioned #203

Stepping away from a successful band and into a solo career is a tried-and-true pathway for many bluegrass stars, and few in recent years have said farewell to such a good gig but garnered so much acclaim and stature in return as mandolinist, singer and songwriter Darren Nicholson. The North Carolinian did 15 years as a founding member of Balsam Range, where he shared in a bunch of IBMA Awards, including two for Entertainers of the Year and two for Album of the Year. Then at the end of 2022, he made his departure official and launched with the album Wanderer in 2023. We’ve played a bunch of singles on the way to his newest release as a leader, Lonesome Trails And Tall Tales. On release week, we open with its luxurious waltzing lament, “I’ve Got No Tears Left To Cry.” Also this week, the first single from the upcoming album by another Carolinian, Laurelyn Dossett, the rising west-coast trio Sweet Sally, and a block of songs inspired by Amy Alvey’s long journey to the Shetland Islands Folk Festival.

Darren Nicholson - I've Got No Tears Left To Cry

Laurelyn Dossett - How Many Moons

Polecat Creek - Surry County's Burning

Sweet Sally - Anchor

Jake Vaadeland - One More Dollar To Go

The Onlies - Cluck Old Hen

The Complete Recordings Of Hezekiah Procter - Crib House Drip

The Foreign Landers - Why Did I Cut It Down

John Duncan - Mississippi Breakdown

Golden Shoals - Blue Railroad Train

Della Mae - Lifeline

Jerron Paxton - Where We Never Grow Old

Shelby Means - Suitcase Blues

Carolina Detour - No Wrong Turn

Benson - Lover Of The Road

Tony Trischka - Bill Cheatham

The Bluegrass Album Band - On My Way Back To The Old Home