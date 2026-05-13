The Old Fashioned #203
Stepping away from a successful band and into a solo career is a tried-and-true pathway for many bluegrass stars, and few in recent years have said farewell to such a good gig but garnered so much acclaim and stature in return as mandolinist, singer and songwriter Darren Nicholson. The North Carolinian did 15 years as a founding member of Balsam Range, where he shared in a bunch of IBMA Awards, including two for Entertainers of the Year and two for Album of the Year. Then at the end of 2022, he made his departure official and launched with the album Wanderer in 2023. We’ve played a bunch of singles on the way to his newest release as a leader, Lonesome Trails And Tall Tales. On release week, we open with its luxurious waltzing lament, “I’ve Got No Tears Left To Cry.” Also this week, the first single from the upcoming album by another Carolinian, Laurelyn Dossett, the rising west-coast trio Sweet Sally, and a block of songs inspired by Amy Alvey’s long journey to the Shetland Islands Folk Festival.
Darren Nicholson - I've Got No Tears Left To Cry
Laurelyn Dossett - How Many Moons
Polecat Creek - Surry County's Burning
Sweet Sally - Anchor
Jake Vaadeland - One More Dollar To Go
The Onlies - Cluck Old Hen
The Complete Recordings Of Hezekiah Procter - Crib House Drip
The Foreign Landers - Why Did I Cut It Down
John Duncan - Mississippi Breakdown
Golden Shoals - Blue Railroad Train
Della Mae - Lifeline
Jerron Paxton - Where We Never Grow Old
Shelby Means - Suitcase Blues
Carolina Detour - No Wrong Turn
Benson - Lover Of The Road
Tony Trischka - Bill Cheatham
The Bluegrass Album Band - On My Way Back To The Old Home