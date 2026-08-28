The Old Fashioned #217

Lindsay Lou came to Nashville from Michigan about a decade ago leading her band The Flatbellys, and they were, I would say, bluegrass-plus or bluegrass-adjacent. With a voice as supple as hers, she feels free to go in a lot of folk and Americana directions. But there’s nothing fuzzy about the point of her new album Lindsay Lou Presents Bluegrass Women. This, folks, is one of the year’s biggest releases, because of the caliber of repertoire (all women writers) and musicianship (all women), with LL’s gorgeous pipes leading the way. It’s a snapshot of where bluegrass music is today, with a rich array of guests. On its release weekend we featured the Hazel Dickens classic “Won’t You Come And Sing For Me” with Tatiana Hargreaves, Phoebe Hunt, Maddie Witler, Alison Brown, and Hasee Ciaccio. We look ahead with songs from upcoming albums by JP Harris and Mountain Grass Unit. I love the new instrumental from Colorado flatpicker Alex Graff. And we have a set of music curated by Amy Alvey, inspired by her recent sojourn in Milwaukee, WI. So naturally we’ve got Jimmy Martin singing “Milwaukee Here I Come.”

The New Hoosier Broadcasters - Violet Hensley's D Waltz

Lindsay Lou - Won't You Come And Sing For Me?

Hard Drive - Cold Rolled Steel

Buffalo Gals Band - Arkansas Hills

Missy Raines and Allegheny - Yancyville Jail

Mountain Grass Unit - Appalachian Smoke

Ettore Buzzini - Flowers

Kate MacLeod's Mind The Gap - The Old Charles Town Pike

Alex Graf - The Gates

Hard Drive - Dusty Miller

Chicken Wire Empire - Asheville

Jimmy Martin - Milwaukee Here I Come

Art Stevenson and High Water - Northland Breakdown

The Milbillies - Wisconsin Rain

JP Harris - "Roustabout"

Josh Rilko - Homeward Bound

Andy Leftwich - Cliffhanger