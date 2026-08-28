The Old Fashioned #217
Lindsay Lou came to Nashville from Michigan about a decade ago leading her band The Flatbellys, and they were, I would say, bluegrass-plus or bluegrass-adjacent. With a voice as supple as hers, she feels free to go in a lot of folk and Americana directions. But there’s nothing fuzzy about the point of her new album Lindsay Lou Presents Bluegrass Women. This, folks, is one of the year’s biggest releases, because of the caliber of repertoire (all women writers) and musicianship (all women), with LL’s gorgeous pipes leading the way. It’s a snapshot of where bluegrass music is today, with a rich array of guests. On its release weekend we featured the Hazel Dickens classic “Won’t You Come And Sing For Me” with Tatiana Hargreaves, Phoebe Hunt, Maddie Witler, Alison Brown, and Hasee Ciaccio. We look ahead with songs from upcoming albums by JP Harris and Mountain Grass Unit. I love the new instrumental from Colorado flatpicker Alex Graff. And we have a set of music curated by Amy Alvey, inspired by her recent sojourn in Milwaukee, WI. So naturally we’ve got Jimmy Martin singing “Milwaukee Here I Come.”
The New Hoosier Broadcasters - Violet Hensley's D Waltz
Lindsay Lou - Won't You Come And Sing For Me?
Hard Drive - Cold Rolled Steel
Buffalo Gals Band - Arkansas Hills
Missy Raines and Allegheny - Yancyville Jail
Mountain Grass Unit - Appalachian Smoke
Ettore Buzzini - Flowers
Kate MacLeod's Mind The Gap - The Old Charles Town Pike
Alex Graf - The Gates
Hard Drive - Dusty Miller
Chicken Wire Empire - Asheville
Jimmy Martin - Milwaukee Here I Come
Art Stevenson and High Water - Northland Breakdown
The Milbillies - Wisconsin Rain
JP Harris - "Roustabout"
Josh Rilko - Homeward Bound
Andy Leftwich - Cliffhanger