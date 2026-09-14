The Old Fashioned #219

The sudden passing of Dolly Parton, which I covered here in depth, crowded out attention on one of the most significant deaths in bluegrass in years. Pat Enright, the unassuming and humble singer and guitar player for the Nashville Bluegrass Band during its entire run, died on August 19, at the age of 81. The Indiana native’s commanding and bluesy voice brought the spirit of Jimmie Rodgers into modern bluegrass and made for some of the finest harmonies of the 1980s and 90s with banjo player Alan O’Bryant. He was also one of the three Soggy Bottom Boys (with Dan Tyminski and Harley Allen) on the O Brother, Where Art Thou? soundtrack. Sadly, Enright won’t be there when the NBB is inducted into the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame in October. We play a couple of Pat’s best vocal tracks in a block with a couple of Dolly’s great bluegrass moments. Also this week, the premiere of Laurelyn Dossett’s gorgeous new album How Many Moons, a new single from Boston’s Ethan Setiawan, and a cut from Molly Tuttle’s new acoustic remake of her recent pop-leaning album.

Andy Leftwich - How Great Thou Art

Laurelyn Dossett - The Vision And The Call

The Po Ramblin' Boys - Angel Turnaround

Del McCoury - Rain And Snow

Molly Tuttle - Rosalie

Mountain Grass Unit - Homebound Troubadour - track 2

Jim Mills - The Old Hen

Ethan Setiawan & Fine Ground - Whiskey, Boys

Kristy Cox - No Regrets

Nashville Bluegrass Band - Angeline The Baker

Dolly - Will He Be Waiting For Me

Dolly - Both Sides Now

Nashville Bluegrass Band - Waltzin's For Dreamers

The Dreadful Snakes - Who's That Knocking At My Door

Rising Appalachia - Chance at Wholesome

Alan Munde Gazette - Brown County Breakdown

High Fidelity - Red Ball Rocket Train

Nashville Bluegrass Band - Garfield’s Blackberry Blossom