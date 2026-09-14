The Old Fashioned #219
The sudden passing of Dolly Parton, which I covered here in depth, crowded out attention on one of the most significant deaths in bluegrass in years. Pat Enright, the unassuming and humble singer and guitar player for the Nashville Bluegrass Band during its entire run, died on August 19, at the age of 81. The Indiana native’s commanding and bluesy voice brought the spirit of Jimmie Rodgers into modern bluegrass and made for some of the finest harmonies of the 1980s and 90s with banjo player Alan O’Bryant. He was also one of the three Soggy Bottom Boys (with Dan Tyminski and Harley Allen) on the O Brother, Where Art Thou? soundtrack. Sadly, Enright won’t be there when the NBB is inducted into the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame in October. We play a couple of Pat’s best vocal tracks in a block with a couple of Dolly’s great bluegrass moments. Also this week, the premiere of Laurelyn Dossett’s gorgeous new album How Many Moons, a new single from Boston’s Ethan Setiawan, and a cut from Molly Tuttle’s new acoustic remake of her recent pop-leaning album.
Andy Leftwich - How Great Thou Art
Laurelyn Dossett - The Vision And The Call
The Po Ramblin' Boys - Angel Turnaround
Del McCoury - Rain And Snow
Molly Tuttle - Rosalie
Mountain Grass Unit - Homebound Troubadour - track 2
Jim Mills - The Old Hen
Ethan Setiawan & Fine Ground - Whiskey, Boys
Kristy Cox - No Regrets
Nashville Bluegrass Band - Angeline The Baker
Dolly - Will He Be Waiting For Me
Dolly - Both Sides Now
Nashville Bluegrass Band - Waltzin's For Dreamers
The Dreadful Snakes - Who's That Knocking At My Door
Rising Appalachia - Chance at Wholesome
Alan Munde Gazette - Brown County Breakdown
High Fidelity - Red Ball Rocket Train
Nashville Bluegrass Band - Garfield’s Blackberry Blossom