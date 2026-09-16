The Old Fashioned #220
Last December, old-time indie duo Two Runner became One Runner. No, that’s me making a bad joke. But when fiddler Emilie Rose amicably stepped away from the project, multi-instrumentalist and songwriter Paige Anderson carried on with her folk music vision and the band name she’s cultivated. She’s a lifer, having grown up in a family bluegrass band, and the experience shows on her new album Porchlight, a warm and deep album that’s becoming one of my favorites of the year. We offer Anderson’s rocking clawhammer banjo and lovely voice on “Roadrunner.” Also this week, we take our first (non-single) hit off of the emotional new Billy Strings album So Much For Goodbyes. The great duo Mama’s Broke (in the same sonic space as Two Runner) has the new album Reunion, and we’re excited to have it. And songwriter/band leader Jack Vero is new to Nashville, so we share the title track of his new project Midnight Train.
Laurie Lewis & The Right Hands - Hell Broke Loose In Georgia
Billy Strings - Lay Me Down
Kenny and Amanda Smith - Don't Let Me Go Astray
The Reeltime Travelers - Higher Rock
The Asheville Mountain Boys - Don't Take Me Back Again
Michael Prewitt - East Kentucky Two-Lane
Mama's Broke - Fifolet Waltz
Doc Watson - Greenville Trestle High
Doyle Lawson - The Signs
Hard Drive - Denver Belle
Two Runner - Roadrunner
Benny and Vallie Cain And The Country Clan - Wolf Is At The Door
The Forge Mountain Diggers - Black Eyed Suzie
Larry Keel - Hillbilly Wine
Jack Vero and Lilly of the Valley - Midnight Train
Stanley Brothers - On A Lonesome Night
Laurie Lewis & The Right Hands - This Little Light Of Mine