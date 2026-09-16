The Old Fashioned #220

Last December, old-time indie duo Two Runner became One Runner. No, that’s me making a bad joke. But when fiddler Emilie Rose amicably stepped away from the project, multi-instrumentalist and songwriter Paige Anderson carried on with her folk music vision and the band name she’s cultivated. She’s a lifer, having grown up in a family bluegrass band, and the experience shows on her new album Porchlight, a warm and deep album that’s becoming one of my favorites of the year. We offer Anderson’s rocking clawhammer banjo and lovely voice on “Roadrunner.” Also this week, we take our first (non-single) hit off of the emotional new Billy Strings album So Much For Goodbyes. The great duo Mama’s Broke (in the same sonic space as Two Runner) has the new album Reunion, and we’re excited to have it. And songwriter/band leader Jack Vero is new to Nashville, so we share the title track of his new project Midnight Train.

Laurie Lewis & The Right Hands - Hell Broke Loose In Georgia

Billy Strings - Lay Me Down

Kenny and Amanda Smith - Don't Let Me Go Astray

The Reeltime Travelers - Higher Rock

The Asheville Mountain Boys - Don't Take Me Back Again

Michael Prewitt - East Kentucky Two-Lane

Mama's Broke - Fifolet Waltz

Doc Watson - Greenville Trestle High

Doyle Lawson - The Signs

Hard Drive - Denver Belle

Two Runner - Roadrunner

Benny and Vallie Cain And The Country Clan - Wolf Is At The Door

The Forge Mountain Diggers - Black Eyed Suzie

Larry Keel - Hillbilly Wine

Jack Vero and Lilly of the Valley - Midnight Train

Stanley Brothers - On A Lonesome Night

Laurie Lewis & The Right Hands - This Little Light Of Mine