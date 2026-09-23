The Old Fashioned #221

Jake Vaadeland (pronounce it like you would Vaudeville) isn’t hardly or strictly bluegrass, but his throwback sound, look, and show conjures the early 1950s, when bluegrass didn’t have its own name and was just all mixed in with what the radio charts were calling Country & Western. Amy Alvey caught this guy out on the road and suggested him for our Americanafest String Band Throwdown, and his set with his Sturgeon River Boys was masterful. He mixes original songs and classics, sings in a mellifluous big-sky croon, and leads a hot band that’s based around upright bass and banjo. We spin for you his own song “Be Good Stewards,” a narrative drawn from his family history, from his self-titled album of this year. Also in the show, a new Rhonda Vincent album has landed. Downriver Collective released a very bluegrassy single called “The Fool.” And we spotlight the rest of our Throwdown lineup: Sparrow Smith, Nora Jane Struthers, Frank Evans, and the Sentimental Gentlemen.

Rafe Stefanini - Liza Jane

Rhonda Vincent - Far Away From Home

Vicki Vaughn - Paducah

The Sullivan Sisters - Good Time To Say Goodbye

Lindsay Lou - High On A Mountain

DownRiver Collective - The Fool

Matt Combs - Stoppin' And A Startin'

Brad Leftwich and Linda Higgenbottam - Troublesome Waters

Della Mae - Little Bird

Jim Van Cleve - Devil's Courthouse

Jake Vaadeland - Be Good Stewards

Frank Evans - Sand Mountain Blues

Sparrow Smith and the Resonant Rogues - I Am Mine

Nora Jane Struthers - Cowgirl Yodel #3

Sentimental Gentlemen - Love Is A Rose

Thomas Cassell - Dark Rider

Jimmy Martin - I'll Drink No More Wine