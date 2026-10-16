The Old Fashioned #224

What’s a 45-year-old band and album doing in our spotlight this week? Well, sometimes the classics get a refresh, and such is the case with the new vinyl remastered edition of The Bluegrass Album from Craft Recordings. For collectors or newcomers, this is a must-have 1981 masterpiece featuring what was supposed to be a one-off supergroup of Tony Rice on guitar, J.D. Crowe on banjo, Doyle Lawson on mandolin, Bobby Hicks on fiddle, and Todd Phillips on bass. When the Rounder Records release blew up and became an instant classic, the band (lacking a name) carried on as The Bluegrass Album Band and went on to make five more discs. We’ve dipped into this body of work regularly as historical tracks on the show, but I’ve been flipping out over this new vinyl release and wanted to share a bit of that experience with you, via the great song “Toy Heart.” Also this week, a show debut for Nashville’s Lacy Green, plus a bunch of new singles from Sister Sadie, The David Mayfield Parade, Alex Leach, Chris Jones, and Murphy Campbell.

Sarah Jarosz - Mansineedof

Sister Sadie - Marlboros in Muskogee

Bradley Walker and Ricky Skaggs - Blue Railroad Train

Lacy Green, Adam Wright and Thomm Jutz - Little Dove

Bluegrass Album Band - Toy Heart

David Mayfield Parade - Wired To Break

Andrew Marlin, Jordan Tice, Christian Sedelmyer - The Blind Harper

Norman and Nancy - On and on and on

Various - East Tennessee Blues

Murphy Campbell - Samuel Young

Bruce Molsky - Piney Mountains

Rayna Gellert and Kieran Kane - Golden Ticket

Darrin and Brooke Aldridge - Come Alive

Alex Leach - Love In A Mist

Rachel Baiman - Never Tire Of The Road

Chris Jones And The Night Drivers - See It Now