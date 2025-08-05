WMOT Contest Rules

WMOT General Contest Policy

How to Enter

Entries are accepted according to the specific contest requirements. All entries must include all requested information, which may include first and last name, address, phone number, email address, and any other requested information.

Eligibility Restrictions

Contest is open to U.S. residents 18 years of age and older. WMOT employees and their families are not eligible to enter any contest conducted by WMOT. Limit one entry per person.

Selection of Winner

From all entries, one entry and five alternates will be chosen at random, and the first selected eligible contestant will be announced as the prizewinner. WMOT will notify prizewinner by phone, mail or email. WMOT is not responsible for any mechanical telephone error, failure or omission; lost or misdirected mail, e-mail; neglect on the part of the US Postal Service; or e-mail service disruption. WMOT reserves the right at any time to award prize to another eligible prizewinner drawn at random in the event prize, for any reason, cannot be utilized by the original prizewinner or in the event the original prizewinner does not meet eligibility requirements. If a prizewinner fails to accept the prize for any reason, no make-good prize will be awarded nor will there be replacements for the forfeited prize. All decisions of station management with regard to the awarding of prize, the selection of prizewinners and the interpretation of these rules are final. Each entrant, by virtue of entering the contest, agrees to accept the decision of the station as final.

Conditions

Prizewinner accepts responsibility for all taxes, tips and other liabilities. Prize is not transferable, assignable or redeemable for cash. By participating in the contest, the winner agrees to have his or her name, voice, or likeness used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this contest without additional financial or other compensation. By entering, participants agree to release, discharge and hold harmless WMOT and Middle Tennessee State University, including all officers, directors, employees, volunteers and sponsors from any and all liability, loss, damage or injury resulting from participation in this promotion. WMOT, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify any person for tampering with the entry process or with the operation of the WMOT website or who is otherwise in violation of the rules.

Right to Make Changes

WMOT reserves the right to make changes in the rules of the contest, including the substitution of a prize of equivalent or greater value, which will become effective upon announcement.

No Purchase Required

There is no purchase or donation necessary. Void where prohibited.

Responsibilities

WMOT is not responsible for typographical or other errors in the printing, the offering or the administration of the contest or in the announcement of the prize.

The following guidelines will be applied consistently: