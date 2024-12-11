© 2024 WMOT
Chris Smither

    Chris Smither - Live at AmericanaFest 2024
    This week's AmericanaFest replay features Chris Smither, who performed "Still Believe In You" from his latest album 'All About the Bones' and crowd favorite "Leave The Light On". Watch the videos here.