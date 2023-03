Host Jessie Scott sat down with The Zombies' Rod Argent and Colin Blunstone to discuss their new album 'Different Game', their new documentary Hung Up on a Dream, American influences, and the story of their song "Time of the Season".

The Zombies also performed a five song set, including: "Different Game", "Merry-Go Round", "She's Not There", "You Could Be My Love" and "Time of the Season".