Watch Devon Gilfillian and Bella White LIVE for WMOT's Wired In April 24th at 7 p.m. CST

WMOT
Published April 5, 2023 at 9:13 AM CDT
Get ready for another great Wired In performance this month with Nashvile roots soul breakout artist Devon Gilfillian and moving singer-songwriter Bella White.

The show is Monday, April 24th at 7 pm, at the new Vinyl Lounge listening room, connected to the Vinyl Lab pressing plant in Nashville's Wedgewood Houston district.

Not a Wired In Member? Now is the best time to join with our Spring Fund Drive in full swing. You can become a Wired In Member for $20 dollars a month. That will give you the opportunity to RSVP for 2 tickets to a Wired In show each month. More details on how you can donate here.

Video Wired InDevon GilfillianBella White
