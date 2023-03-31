Wired In with Amy Ray, Full Set

In February, Amy Ray performed a sold out show at Star Rover Sound in Germantown for WMOT's monthly Wired In concert series.

Watch the full performance on WMOT's Livesessions page or catch the highlights in the playlist below.

Ray's set list included: "A Mighty Thing", "Sparrow's Lullaby", "Anyhow", "Subway", "Duane Allman", "Tonight I'm Paying the Rent", "Sure Feels Good Anyway", "Holler", "Joy Train" and "The Rock is My Foundation".

