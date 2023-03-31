Wired In with Amy Ray, Full Set

© 2023 WMOT
Published March 31, 2023 at 7:55 AM CDT
Amy Ray performs at Star Rover Sound for WMOT's Wired In series
Val Hoeppner / WMOT
/

In February, Amy Ray performed a sold out show at Star Rover Sound in Germantown for WMOT's monthly Wired In concert series.

Watch the full performance on WMOT's Livesessions page or catch the highlights in the playlist below.

Ray's set list included: "A Mighty Thing", "Sparrow's Lullaby", "Anyhow", "Subway", "Duane Allman", "Tonight I'm Paying the Rent", "Sure Feels Good Anyway", "Holler", "Joy Train" and "The Rock is My Foundation".

You can get exclusive alerts about our monthly Wired In concerts by donating $20 a month. That will get you two tickets to each show every month and keep the music playing on WMOT. You can find more details on how to become a Wired In member here.

