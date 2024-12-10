Words & Music with Brent Cobb

Last week, Brent Cobb stopped by the studio before his first headlining show at The Ryman to play a few songs and chat with Jessie Scott about the resurgence of great songwriters, his deep reverence for Otis Redding (which inspired the title track from his latest album 'Southern Star'), and bridging the gap between the old and new.

Cobb's set list includes "It's A Start", "Southern Star", and "When It's My Time".

Listen to the full interview and performance below or on our new YouTube channel, where you can find more Words & Music episodes plus clips from this year's best live performances.