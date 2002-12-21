© 2021 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

N. Korea Move Stokes Nuclear Arms Fears

By Liane Hansen,
Eric Weiner
Published December 21, 2002 at 11:00 PM CST

North Korea says it is disabling U.N. surveillance cameras at a nuclear plant that it plans to reopen. Experts say the plutonium plant -- shut down in 1994 by agreement with the United States -- could develop fuel for bombs within months. Hear from NPR's Liane Hansen and NPR's Eric Weiner.

Copyright 2002 NPR

Tags

NPR Top Stories
Liane Hansen
Liane Hansen has been the host of NPR's award-winning Weekend Edition Sunday for 20 years. She brings to her position an extensive background in broadcast journalism, including work as a radio producer, reporter, and on-air host at both the local and national level. The program has covered such breaking news stories as the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the capture of Saddam Hussein, the deaths of Princess Diana and John F. Kennedy, Jr., and the Columbia shuttle tragedy. In 2004, Liane was granted an exclusive interview with former weapons inspector David Kay prior to his report on the search for weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. The show also won the James Beard award for best radio program on food for a report on SPAM.
Eric Weiner
Eric Weiner is a national correspondent for NPR.org. Based in Washington, DC, he writes news and analysis for NPR's website.