Ronnie Spector of The Ronettes has died at age 78

Updated January 12, 2022 at 6:02 PM ET

Singer Ronnie Spector, who founded the girl group The Ronettes in 1961, has died after a brief battle with cancer. She was 78.

"Our beloved earth angel, Ronnie, peacefully left this world today," her family writes on the singer's website. "She was with family and in the arms of her husband, Jonathan. Ronnie lived her life with a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humor and a smile on her face. She was filled with love and gratitude. Her joyful sound, playful nature and magical presence will live on in all who knew, heard or saw her."

Spector was born in Spanish Harlem and founded The Ronettes when she was in her teens. "Be My Baby," "Walking In The Rain," and "Do I Love You" were among the string of pop hits the girl group recorded.

She was married to Phil Spector, the producer and writer of many of those hits. Spector abused her, and they divorced; Ronnie Spector chronicled the abuse in her 1990 memoir, Be My Baby: How I Survived Mascara, Miniskirts, and Madness.

The Ronettes headlined for major rock acts including The Rolling Stones and Eric Clapton. The Beatles hand-picked the group to join their U.S. tour in 1966, and The Ronettes were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007.

The family writes that, in lieu of flowers, Spector requested donations be made "to your local women's shelter or to the American Indian College Fund."

A celebration of Spector's life and music will be announced at a later date.

