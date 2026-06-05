Earth, Wind & Fire documentary explores band's creative genius

Updated June 5, 2026 at 3:17 PM CDT

Since the 1970s, Earth, Wind & Fire has crossed the divides of music genres, with a sound that blends R&B, funk, soul and jazz.

A new HBO documentary, Earth, Wind & Fire (To Be Celestial vs That's the Weight of the World), debuting Sunday, looks at the group's origins and impact.

Earth, Wind & Fire founder Maurice White set three principles for the band to follow: write music for a universal audience, evolve consciousness and change the world.

"His vision was spot on, musically, culturally," bassist Verdine White told Morning Edition.

The film highlights a turning point for the band in 1974 when they performed to a massive crowd at the California Jam music festival.

"We were thoroughly embraced," drummer Ralph Johnson recalled. "They loved what we did."

Singer Philip Bailey says Maurice White was "the pilot of the plane," guiding the band through its rise. Though the group split in 1983 and later reunited, Earth, Wind & Fire continues touring, with members calling the band's legacy both "humbling and inspiring."

While speaking with Morning Edition, Bailey, White and Johnson discuss the band's founding vision, their memorable '70s festival breakthrough, their breakup and reunion — and what these experiences represent for their legacy today.

Listen to the interview by clicking play on the blue box above.

The radio version of this interview was produced by Phil Harrell and edited by Adriana Gallardo. The digital version was written and produced by Majd Al-Waheidi and edited by Treye Green.

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