Keyon Harrold celebrates 100 years of Miles Davis at Carnegie Hall

Miles Davis would have turned 100 this year. To mark the occasion, trumpeter Keyon Harrold brought his band to Carnegie Hall's Zankel Hall for a night of tribute and celebration. In this episode of Jazz Night in America, we'll feature a conversation about Davis between Harrold and Christian McBride, and listen to highlights from the concert at Carnegie Hall.

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Musicians:

Keyon Harrold: trumpet, vocals; Shedrick Mitchell: piano, organ; Nir Felder: guitar; Burniss Travis: bass; Charles Haynes: drums; Bashiri Johnson: percussion

Setlist from Keyon Harrold and his group at Carnegie Hall:

Medley: Themes from Sketches of Spain (Joaquín Rodrigo, Gil Evans) / "So What" (Miles Davis) / "Bitches Brew" (Davis)

(Joaquín Rodrigo, Gil Evans) / "So What" (Miles Davis) / "Bitches Brew" (Davis) "'Round Midnight" (Thelonious Monk)

Medley: "Miles Ahead" (Davis, Evans); "Melancholy Aura" (Keyon Harrold); "Well Walk Now (Perseverance)" (Harrold)

"Blue In Green" (Davis, Bill Evans)

"Grounded" feat. J. Ivy (Harrold, Ivy)

"Find Your Peace" feat. Tiana Major9 (Harrold, Robert Glasper, Jean Baylor, Chris Dave, Common, Jahi Lake)



Credits: Host: Christian McBride; Writers and Producers: Sarah Geledi and Simon Rentner; Concert Audio Engineering: Noriko Okabe, Duke Marcos and Corey Goldberg; Mix and Mastering: Ron Scalzo; Executive Producer: Steven A. Williams; Executive Producer at NPR Music: Suraya Mohamed; Executive Director: Sonali Mehta.

Special thanks to Clive Gillinson, Anna Weber, Rachel Davis, Chad Zodrow and the entire team at Carnegie Hall.

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