July Fourth fireworks in Washington: What's different for America's 250th?

The Trump administration is promising a spectacle like no other on July Fourth. A massive fireworks display in Washington, D.C., will celebrate America's 250th birthday — and could also break a world record.

President Trump says he will personally launch "the LARGEST FIREWORKS SHOW IN HISTORY" at the event.

Setting a new Guinness World Record was a top priority for the event's organizers at the Freedom 250 organization, a White House commission. And Pyrotecnico, the company putting on the July Fourth show, plans to do that. But the company's CEO, Stephen Vitale, also has another goal.

"Our main focus is to make this the most memorable fireworks display that this generation will have ever seen," he says.

To do that, dozens of Pyrotecnico technicians will fire off about 851,000 fireworks, a number that would eclipse what is usually the biggest annual July Fourth show in the U.S.

"Macy's has traditionally been what I call the granddaddy of them all," says Julie Heckman, the executive director of the American Pyrotechnics Association, an industry trade group.

"That show traditionally has between 60 and 85,000 aerial shells and effects," she adds. "So D.C. is looking at 10 times that quantity in setting this world record."

Big changes for a big show in 2026

Andrew Harnik / Getty Images / Getty Images President Trump arrives at a rally to kick off the Great American State Fair, which is part of the Freedom 250 celebration, on the National Mall on June 24.

The National Mall show usually starts around 9 p.m. ET and lasts less than 20 minutes. But organizers say this year's show will start around 10:30 p.m. and will be more than twice as long — at 40 minutes.

That is shorter than the fireworks show that holds the current Guinness World Record. A megachurch in the Philippines took more than an hour to blast off nearly 811,000 fireworks when it set that record 10 years ago.

In previous years, Washington's fireworks have been launched from racks set up along the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. But this year, Vitale says there are many more launch locations.

"It's going to be fireworks in stereo," he says.

In 2026, fireworks will be shot off from sites that stretch from the National Mall to nearby West Potomac Park and on to eight barges floating in the Potomac River.

Audiences will see lots of red, white and blue, and hear patriotic songs and pop music.

Vitale says the longer run time should give smoke time to dissipate between elements. But Washington's weather can also influence that. Julie Heckman says high humidity can literally put a damper on fireworks shows.

"We hope that we don't have [a night] where the humidity kind of hangs the smoke" and clouds people's views, Heckman says.

And some things will remain the same

Win McNamee / Getty Images / Getty Images An aerial view of the National Mall on the first day of the Great American State Fair on June 25 in Washington, D.C.

The scale of the D.C. show is massive, but its largest fireworks shells will be 10 inches, the same as previous years. That size conforms with safety codes for the relatively constrained area of the National Mall.

The National Fire Protection Association code for public display includes a formula for creating safe buffer zones. Explaining the math, Heckman says that a shell can travel 100 feet in the air for every inch of its size. And that determines how far away spectators must be.

For a 10-inch shell, Vitale says, a 1,000-foot setback and barrier are needed.

Freedom 250 did not respond to NPR questions about how much the display will cost.

An event that "touches all of our senses"

Mehmet Eser/Middle East Images / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images The fireworks display in Washington, D.C., in 2025 lasted less than 20 minutes.

Despite using some similar fireworks, Vitale predicts that this year's July Fourth show will be louder.

"Because of the volume, it'll certainly pack a larger punch."

And that's the idea: to etch a new memory into the national consciousness.

"I think that's what they want," Heckman says. "The company — and the president as well, who's putting on the grandest, biggest show ever — really wants the takeaway, that this is the best show you've ever seen."

Vitale says dozens of workers will orchestrate the bursts of color, movement and sound in the show. The fireworks are sourced from around the world, he says, from flower-themed round shells from Asia to cylindrical fireworks from Europe.

"European-style fireworks are incredibly different," he adds, listing elements from loud, sustained crackling sounds to sparkling whirlwinds and "swimming effects" that squiggle across the sky.

"That all matters," Vitale says. "Because, why people love fireworks so much is it really touches all of our senses."

If all goes well, people will be talking about this show for 50 years — until the next big anniversary.

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