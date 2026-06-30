What to expect from Wimbledon's early rounds and Serena Williams' return

Updated June 30, 2026 at 10:44 AM CDT

Serena Williams is back on Wimbledon's Centre Court four years after stepping away from competitive singles tennis, facing 20-year-old Australian Maya Joint in one of the tournament's most anticipated opening-round matches.

Williams, a seven-time Wimbledon singles champion, is playing her first singles match since her last professional singles match at the 2022 U.S. Open, after returning to competition in doubles earlier this month. Still, Jon Wertheim of Sports Illustrated says her presence alone changes the atmosphere.

"She is still Serena Williams," Wertheim told NPR's Morning Edition. "I think her aura will almost matter as much as everything else."

While Wertheim said an eighth Wimbledon title is unlikely, he predicted Williams has a strong chance of winning her highly anticipated first-round match.

Beyond Williams, the women's draw is wide open, with top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka, defending champion Iga Świątek and American Jessica Pegula among the leading contenders.

On the men's side, defending champion Jannik Sinner remains the favorite despite a shaky five-set opening victory. Wertheim also pointed to Americans Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe as players to watch, saying the U.S. "could have a really big Wimbledon in 2026."

Listen to the full interview by clicking on the blue play button above.

The radio version was adapted for the web by Majd Al-Waheidi and edited by Treye Green.

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