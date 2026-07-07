Trump's FIFA call opens a 'slippery slope,' says sports columnist Christine Brennan

Updated July 7, 2026 at 11:55 AM CDT

The U.S. men's national soccer team's World Cup run ended Monday with a 4-1 loss to Belgium. After the game, attention returned to FIFA's controversial decision to let U.S. striker Folarin Balogun play, even though he was handed a red card during the July 1 match against Bosnia-Herzegovina.

FIFA had delayed Balogun's suspension by a year after President Donald Trump called FIFA President Gianni Infantino to discuss the decision. During the phone call with Infantino, Trump wanted to understand the reasoning behind the decision to give a red card and a suspension, according to an official with knowledge of the call who was granted anonymity to discuss a private conversation. "Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice!" Trump wrote Sunday in a post on Truth Social.

"I have never covered a story in which a head of state actually inserted him or herself into the field of play," sports columnist for USA Today Christine Brennan told Morning Edition on Tuesday.

Brennan said it is unclear how much the previous 36 hours affected the U.S. team. U.S. captain Tim Ream said the team was not distracted. But the columnist said the team's performance told a different story, describing the Americans as "ugly, sloppy, unfocused."

Brennan added the episode could set a precedent for future international competitions, warning it opens a "slippery slope" as the U.S. prepares to host the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Listen to the full live conversation by clicking the play button above.

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