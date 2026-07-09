Former Olympian pleads not guilty in reflecting pool vandalism charges

Updated July 9, 2026 at 10:04 AM CDT

Former U.S. Olympic canoeist David Hearn pleaded not guilty to damaging the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in D.C. Superior Court Thursday morning.

Federal prosecutors charged Hearn with a single count of destruction of property causing more than $1,000 in damage to the pool.

Hearn has previously claimed, which his attorneys repeated during a short press conference outside the court, that he simply touched the water in the pool out of curiosity.

The Trump Administration had just completed a $14 million renovation of the pool.

But shortly after the work finished, peeling paint and algae gathered in the water. The remodel has been largely criticized as a massive failure and waste of taxpayer dollars.

Superior Court Judge Carmen McLean released Hearn on his own recognizance. His next hearing is scheduled for Aug. 5.

Norm Eisen, one of Hearn's attorneys, spoke to reporters outside of court following the hearing. He said the administration is using Hearn as a "scapegoat … for their own failures."

"It is not a crime to touch the reflecting pool, to touch water in the United States of America," he said.

Prosecutors say there is a host of evidence against Hearn.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2026 NPR