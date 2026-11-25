BANGKOK — Chinese Communist Party authorities are investigating Shanghai party secretary Chen Jining for suspected violations of party discipline, China's anti-corruption watchdog said Tuesday.

The Politburo member is the latest senior official targeted in President Xi Jinping's long-running anti-corruption campaign, which has shown no signs of letting up in scope or depth.

Chen is under investigation by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection. The brief announcement by China's Central Commission for Discipline Inspection provided no further details.

A statement released by the Shanghai city government said the Standing Committee of the Shanghai Committee of the CCP "expressed firm support" for the decision to investigate Chen.

The decision sent "a clear and powerful signal that the fight against corruption would continue without pause or retreat," but with "a firm determination to win," the statement said.

The investigation follows sweeping purges under Xi, who has emphasized greater party discipline. The Chinese leader has pursued an anti-corruption campaign for more than a decade, carrying out purges on a scale not seen since Mao Zedong's rule.

"The takedown again shows that Xi Jinping's anti-corruption campaign has no limits," Mingda Qiu, a senior analyst at Eurasia Group, said in an emailed statement. "This is the fourth Politburo member to fall, and the fourth sitting member brought down in the current cycle. The pattern is unprecedented."

The recent Politburo purges highlight how much Chinese politics depend on shifting circumstances, with even officials with qualities that Xi apparently valued being vulnerable to removal, said Joseph Torigian, a professor at American University based in Washington.

"On paper," they appear to be "individuals Xi would appreciate," Torigian said, but afterward, "we could easily come up with hypotheses for why he got rid of them."

Other Politburo members purged include Gen. Zhang Youxia and He Weidong, both senior members of the Central Military Commission, which oversees the armed forces, and Ma Xingrui, a provincial party secretary.

The post of Shanghai party secretary has traditionally been viewed as a stepping stone to China's top leadership. The country's former President Jiang Zemin, its current premier, Li Qiang, and Xi himself previously held the position.

Chen has served as Shanghai party secretary since 2022. He previously held senior positions in Beijing's municipal government and headed the Ministry of Environmental Protection.

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