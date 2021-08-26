The Associated Press
Harris participated in events on Thursday in Vietnam that elevated activists in a region known for its challenges and restrictions to human rights.
The vice president made the announcement during her trip to Southeast Asia. It's part of the Biden administration's push to strengthen its alliances in the region to counter China's influence
Those huddled in their homes and in safe houses around Kabul include activists, employees of the collapsed Afghan government and women.
A panicked exodus of people trying to enter Kabul's international airport turned deadly on Sunday, showing that danger still posed to those trying to leave the Taliban's takeover of the country.
Flooding in rural areas took out roads, cellphone towers and telephone lines, leaving families uncertain about whether their loved ones survived the unprecedented deluge.
Henri was downgraded to a tropical depression Sunday night after knocking out power in over 100,000 homes, stretching from New York to Rhode Island.
He was known as "The Storyteller" for his unadorned yet incisive lyrics. Hall composed hundreds of songs and sang about life's simple joys as country music's consummate blue-collar bard.
Time's Up leader Roberta Kaplan resigned Monday over fallout from her work advising Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration after allegations of sexual harassment.
Melissa DeRosa, secretary to the governor, quit her post a week after a state attorney general report found that Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women.
Senators hoisted the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package over another hurdle late Sunday, despite a few holdouts trying to derail one of President Biden's top priorities.