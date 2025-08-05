WMOT Contest Rules:
- Contests are open to U.S. residents 18 years of age and older.
- WMOT employees and their families are not eligible to enter any contest conducted by WMOT.
- Limit one entry per person.
- Only one winner per household or immediate family per 30-day period is permitted.
- All decisions of station management with regard to the awarding of prizes, the selection of winners and the interpretation of these rules are final. Each entrant, by virtue of entering the contest, agrees to accept the decision of the station as final.
- All winners will be notified by WMOT. WMOT is not responsible for any mechanical telephone error, failure or omission; lost or misdirected mail, e-mail; neglect on the part of the US Postal Service; or e-mail service disruption.
- Acceptance of prizes may be time-sensitive. WMOT is not under any obligation to make good prizes that may expire following the award date.